The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target to $11.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $836.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Knott David M grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.