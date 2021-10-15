The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€151.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.08 ($155.38).

EPA:AIR opened at €113.36 ($133.36) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.57.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

