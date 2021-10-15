The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report $19.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.86 million. The Joint posted sales of $15.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year sales of $78.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $79.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $101.64 million, with estimates ranging from $100.48 million to $102.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

The Joint stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.33. 2,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,671. The Joint has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

