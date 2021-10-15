The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 215,927 MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 215,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,191,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,764,000 after buying an additional 194,902 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at $288,550,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 363.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 40.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 545,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLN opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.76 million.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

