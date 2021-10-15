The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364,476 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

