The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth $115,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 304.43 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,779,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

