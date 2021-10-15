The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,416 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,402,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,100,000 after purchasing an additional 502,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,066,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 381,508 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.30 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

