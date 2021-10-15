The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CONMED by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CONMED by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CONMED by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

