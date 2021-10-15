The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 20,316 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIM opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

