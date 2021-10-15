The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Outfront Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $21,243,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

