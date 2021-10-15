The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $2,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

