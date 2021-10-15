The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $221.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.63.

PNC stock opened at $202.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.95. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $204.93. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $821,392 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

