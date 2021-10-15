The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,633,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.61. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in The TJX Companies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 126,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

