The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 901,899 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 2.9% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $63,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,203 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,133,000 after buying an additional 923,990 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,626,000 after buying an additional 661,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,344,000 after buying an additional 380,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,011,000 after buying an additional 105,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

NYSE TD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,415. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.