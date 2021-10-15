The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,827.22 ($23.87).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,654 ($21.61) on Monday. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,686.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,807.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

