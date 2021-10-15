Tidal Finance Achieves Market Cap of $7.88 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $1.00 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 117.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00205550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00092359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TIDAL is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

