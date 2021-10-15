Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

TPZEF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

