Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $414.66 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $416.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,672 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

