Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Z opened at $95.39 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264 over the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

