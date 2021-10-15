Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

