Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,221 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after acquiring an additional 507,479 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.65.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,058,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,090,125. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $212.43 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.88 and a 200 day moving average of $170.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion and a PE ratio of -28.75.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

