Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 58.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $261.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of -303.69 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

