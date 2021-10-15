Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 53.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 227.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.57. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSPD. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.