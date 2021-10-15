Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 11.1% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Livent by 42.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

