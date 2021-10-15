Toroso Investments LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.