Toroso Investments LLC Invests $1.15 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

