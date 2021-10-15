Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 214.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after buying an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

