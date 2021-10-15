Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NDP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.79. 10,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,679. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.