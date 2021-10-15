Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.42.

TOT stock opened at C$5.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The firm has a market cap of C$239.80 million and a PE ratio of -19.40. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$5.57.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 260,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,149,041.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 292,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,290,244.24. Insiders have purchased 592,800 shares of company stock worth $2,499,962 in the last quarter.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

