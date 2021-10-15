Towercrest Capital Management Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,604. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

