TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Down 5.1%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.91. 26,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 624,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $507.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.15.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $4,609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $32,293,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 1,038.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 363,293 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

