TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) Announces Dividend of GBX 16.80

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.22) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from TR European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $8.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TRG opened at GBX 1,438.44 ($18.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £720.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,463.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,465.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. TR European Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 949.78 ($12.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,560 ($20.38).

TR European Growth Trust Company Profile

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

