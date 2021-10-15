Traders Buy High Volume of Coty Call Options (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 143,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 793% compared to the typical volume of 16,034 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 185.7% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 381.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $27,086,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $27,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.86 on Friday. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

