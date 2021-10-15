Traders Buy Large Volume of Fidelity National Financial Call Options (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,594 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average volume of 810 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 156,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

