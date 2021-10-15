Traders Purchase High Volume of Cardiol Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,495 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,862% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 905,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,182. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.