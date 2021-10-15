Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,042 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,191% compared to the typical volume of 313 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,605 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,652,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,932,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 657,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $9,314,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

