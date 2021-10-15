TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Down 4%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.78. 2,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 500,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $138,250.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $596,291. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

