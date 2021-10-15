Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.43

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 5386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.47.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

