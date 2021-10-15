Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.15

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 20313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.19 million and a PE ratio of 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.02.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

