Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 131.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 8.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $4.84 on Friday. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $339.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $256.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

