Trexquant Investment LP Invests $199,000 in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFT stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. Research analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

