Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 260,074 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16,612.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 240,883 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 227,900 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

