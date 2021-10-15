Trexquant Investment LP Sells 12,041 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NMI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.97 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

