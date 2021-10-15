Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,885 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 55.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 84.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 76,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 529.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 16.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 219.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $56,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,021 shares of company stock worth $1,282,498. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMP opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

