Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPH. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.