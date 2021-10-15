Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$15.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.72.

Shares of TCN opened at C$17.41 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$10.70 and a one year high of C$17.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.52.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

