TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. Equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

