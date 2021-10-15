Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Triumph Bancorp worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 99.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBK. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

