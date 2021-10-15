Truist Begins Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Shares of WestRock stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.
About WestRock
WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.
