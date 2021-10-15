Truist Begins Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

