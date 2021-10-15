Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

